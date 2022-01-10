Cowboys take first loss - Cowgirls drop nailbiter

The Sidney Cowboys took their first loss of the season and lost the Corner Conference lead in a 58-39 loss to East Mills Friday, Jan. 7, at Sidney High School, while two Mia Goodman free throws with 21 seconds to go gave the East Mills girls a 47-45 win over the Cowgirls.

The Sidney girls were playing from behind all game after trailing 19-7 after the first quarter. The East Mills lead was 30-20 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters before Sidney stormed back and had the lead in the final minute of the game.

A steal and free throw tied the game at 45 before Goodman’s two big free throws gave East Mills the lead for good.

Goodman and Emily Williams both scored in double figures for the Wolverines, who improved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Playing in their first game of the new year, the Cowgirls fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s offense with 11 points and four rebounds. Chay Ward added 10 points to go with five rebounds.

Avery Dowling was held to six points. Sidney’s leading scorer added seven rebounds and four assists. Aunika Hayes also scored six points and contributed five rebounds while Harley Spurlock and Makenna Laumann scored five points each.

Emily Hutt scored two points for the Cowgirls and finished with six rebounds and three assists.

The Sidney boys watched the Wolverines take a 23-8 lead after the opening quarter and the Cowboys never recovered. East Mills led 35-23 at halftime and 43-31 after three periods and pulled away over the final eight minutes.

Sidney made just one of 20 3-point attempts in scoring well off their previous low point total of the season.

Braden West scored 17 points and Mason Crouse added 16 as East Mills improved to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Sidney dropped to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Garett Phillips was the only Cowboy to connect from deep and led the team with nine points. Braedon Godfread added eight points while Cole Jorgenson finished with six for Sidney.

Grant Whitehead put in five points, Nik Peters four and Conner Behrends three for Sidney. Taylor McFail added two points.

Full Sidney stats will be added here when available.

Both Sidney teams start the second half of Corner Conference play Tuesday in Stanton, the beginning of a three-game week.