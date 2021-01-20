Cowboys use 30 point quarter to rout Griswold

The Sidney Cowboys scored 30 points in the second quarter, made 12 3-pointers on the night and had 10 different players score in a 75-42 win over Griswold Tuesday, Jan. 19, in a pool play game of the Corner Conference Tournament.

Sidney’s lead was just 14-9 after the first quarter, but a Cowboy press helped extend the advantage to 44-22 by halftime.

Cole Jorgenson made five of the Cowboy triples to lead the team with 20 points. Kyle Beam added 13 points off the bench while Garett Phillips also reached double figures with 10 points.

Conner Behrends scored nine points for Sidney. Cole Stenzel finished with five, while Leighton Whipple, Matthew Benedict and Nik Peters all had four.

Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said it was good to have Whipple back in the lineup.

“He had some really good assists and always plays great defense,” Larsen said on Whipple.

Zavier Hyde and Taylor McFail scored three points each for the Cowboys, who improved to 6-4 on the season.

Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 18 points. The Tigers were eliminated from the conference tournament with the loss and fell to 3-10 on the season.