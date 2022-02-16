Cowgirl basketball eliminated by Exira-EHK

The Sidney Cowgirls stayed right with fifth-ranked Exira-EHK in the first half of a Class 1A regional second round game Tuesday, Feb. 15, but the Spartans pulled away in the third quarter for a 54-40 win, ending Sidney’s season.

Sidney’s ended at 14-9 while Exira-EHK improved to 21-1 and advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal against East Mills.

The Spartans led 11-10 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime, but EHK-Exira used a 21-9 third quarter to take control of the game.

Sidney’s leading scorers Avery Dowling and Chay Ward were held to a combined 11 points in a game Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said her team “played hard, competed like crazy and played for and with one another.”

Kaden Payne finished with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls. Makenna Laumann added nine points and three assists off the bench and Emily Hutt finished the night with eight points and seven rebounds.

Dowling ended up with six points and three rebounds while Ward had five points but also contributed 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The season ends at 14-9 for the Cowgirls, a season that Landwehr said she saw exceptional growth.

“These girls have bought into being the aggressors both offensively and defensively,” Landwehr said, “being unselfish, trusting teammates and playing as team. This group of girls was more concerned with winning basketball games over their individual performance.”

Ward and Laumann exit the program as well as starter Harley Spurlock and reserve Sheridyn Oswald.

“They are an extremely hard working group who were always willing to do whatever was needed to be done in order for the team to be the best it can be,” Landwehr said. “They are a special group of girls that we will miss next year.”