Cowgirl golf cruises into regional final

The Sidney girls golf team easily had the best team score of the day at a Class 1A regional first round golf tournament at the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club Friday, May 13.

The Cowgirls shot a 409 to beat runner-up Essex/Stanton’s 471.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the individual title by 13 strokes with an 86.

Eve Brumbaugh was next for the Cowgirls with a 106. Ellie Ward added a 107 and Faith Brumbaugh a 110 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Matty Christiansen’s 126 and Sycily Baker-Hall’s 131 completed Sidney’s team score.

The Cowgirls advanced to the Region 2 final Wednesday at Crestwood Hills, hosted by CAM and will be one of the seven teams in the field.

