 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowgirl golf cruises into regional final

  • 0
Sidney girls golf wins regional

Members of the Sidney girls golf team pose for a picture together after winning the Class 1A first round regional tournament at Mount Ayr. From left: Matty Christiansen, Avery Dowling, Faith Brumbaugh, Ellie Ward, Sycily Baker-Hill and Eve Brumbaugh.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno

The Sidney girls golf team easily had the best team score of the day at a Class 1A regional first round golf tournament at the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club Friday, May 13.

The Cowgirls shot a 409 to beat runner-up Essex/Stanton’s 471.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the individual title by 13 strokes with an 86.

The Sidney girls golf team easily had the best team score of the day at a Class 1A regional first round golf tournament at the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club Friday, May 13.

The Cowgirls shot a 409 to beat runner-up Essex/Stanton’s 471.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling won the individual title by 13 strokes with an 86.

Eve Brumbaugh was next for the Cowgirls with a 106. Ellie Ward added a 107 and Faith Brumbaugh a 110 to complete Sidney’s team score.

Matty Christiansen’s 126 and Sycily Baker-Hall’s 131 completed Sidney’s team score.

People are also reading…

The Cowgirls advanced to the Region 2 final Wednesday at Crestwood Hills, hosted by CAM and will be one of the seven teams in the field.

The Cowgirls advanced to the Region 2 final Wednesday at Crestwood Hills, hosted by CAM and will be one of the seven teams in the field.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship