Cowgirl golf earns close road win

The Sidney girls golf team stayed unbeaten by a single stroke Tuesday, April 5, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

The Cowgirls shot a team score of 199, beating St. Albert by one. Thomas Jefferson was also in the field, but had just one athlete.

Eve Brumbaugh led the Cowgirls with a 46, which earned her runner-up honors, two strokes behind St. Albert’s Ava Hughes.

St. Albert’s Lani Sheffield was next with a 48, followed by a 49 from Chrisha Doss of Thomas Jefferson, but the Cowgirls had the next three totals.

Avery Dowling finished with a 50, Faith Brumbaugh shot a 51 and Ellie Ward a 52, which were just good enough to edge the Saintes, who also got a pair of 54s to complete their team score.

Matty Christiansen fired a 59 and Sycily Baker-Hall at 61 for the Cowgirls.