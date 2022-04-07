 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirl golf earns close road win

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney's Avery Dowling tees off on the 10th hole at Fox Run Golf Club on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

 Photo by Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil

The Sidney girls golf team stayed unbeaten by a single stroke Tuesday, April 5, at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

The Cowgirls shot a team score of 199, beating St. Albert by one. Thomas Jefferson was also in the field, but had just one athlete.

Eve Brumbaugh led the Cowgirls with a 46, which earned her runner-up honors, two strokes behind St. Albert’s Ava Hughes.

St. Albert’s Lani Sheffield was next with a 48, followed by a 49 from Chrisha Doss of Thomas Jefferson, but the Cowgirls had the next three totals.

Avery Dowling finished with a 50, Faith Brumbaugh shot a 51 and Ellie Ward a 52, which were just good enough to edge the Saintes, who also got a pair of 54s to complete their team score.

Matty Christiansen fired a 59 and Sycily Baker-Hall at 61 for the Cowgirls.

