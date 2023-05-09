Sidney senior Avery Dowling beat the field by 10 strokes as the Sidney girls golf team wrapped up the regular season by winning a quad at Mount Ayr Monday, May 8.

Dowling’s 41 helped the Cowgirls fire a 209, beating Mount Ayr’s 228. Lenox and Bedford didn’t have enough athletes in the field to post a team score.

Dowling’s 41 was 10 strokes better than teammate Eve Brumbaugh. Ellie Ward’s 56 and a 61 from Sycily Baker-Hall completed Sidney’s team score. Kiara Kersten added a 65 and Ellah Pummel a 70 for the Cowgirls.

Sidney now focuses on the postseason as the Cowgirls host a Class 1A Regional 1st round tournament Friday.