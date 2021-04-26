Cowgirl golf takes quad at Lenox

The Sidney Cowgirls shot a 200 to beat three other teams in a match played at the Lenox Municipal Golf Course Thursday, April 22.

The Cowgirls had three of the top five individual scores, led by Avery Dowling’s runner-up 45.

Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox was medalist with a 41 as the host Tigers were the quad’s runner-up with a team score of 221.

East Union shot a 230 and Central Decatur a 252.

Sidney’s Tia McClane was third overall with a 47 and Eve Brumbaugh shot the match’s fifth lowest score with a 52.

Faith Brumbaugh’s 56 completed Sidney’s team score.

Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said it was a great afternoon for the girls.

“We had multiple players have their personal best rounds in competition,” Shanno said.

Kennedy Shull shot a 69 and Matty Christiansen a 72 for the Cowgirls.