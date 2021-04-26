 Skip to main content
Cowgirl golf takes quad at Lenox
Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney

Sidney freshman Eve Brumbaugh prepares to chip the ball onto the green Thursday, April 15, at the Shenandoah Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls shot a 200 to beat three other teams in a match played at the Lenox Municipal Golf Course Thursday, April 22.

The Cowgirls had three of the top five individual scores, led by Avery Dowling’s runner-up 45.

Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox was medalist with a 41 as the host Tigers were the quad’s runner-up with a team score of 221.

East Union shot a 230 and Central Decatur a 252.

Sidney’s Tia McClane was third overall with a 47 and Eve Brumbaugh shot the match’s fifth lowest score with a 52.

Faith Brumbaugh’s 56 completed Sidney’s team score.

Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said it was a great afternoon for the girls.

“We had multiple players have their personal best rounds in competition,” Shanno said.

Kennedy Shull shot a 69 and Matty Christiansen a 72 for the Cowgirls.

