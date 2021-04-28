Cowgirl golf trips Red Oak

The Sidney Cowgirls earned a dual win while the Cowboys finished third in a triangular Monday, April 26, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

The Sidney girls had the top three scorers to beat Red Oak 214-259. The Fremont-Mills boys won the triangular with a 176, well ahead of Red Oak and Sidney, who both shot a 221. Red Oak’s number five golfer had a lower score than Sidney’s, giving the Tigers second place.

Avery Dowling took medalist honors for the Cowgirls with a 45, beating teammate and runner-up Faith Brumbaugh by seven strokes.

Eve Brumbaugh shot a 54 and Kennedy Shull a 63 to make up Sidney’s team score. The Cowgirls also got a 67 from Tia McClane and a 76 from Ellah Pummel.

The Fremont-Mills boys had the top five scores, led by Jake Malcom’s 41. The other four all shot a 45 with Caden Blackburn winning the tiebreak to take runner-up honors.

Kyle Beam led Sidney with a 46 with Will Bryant close behind with a 48.

Christian Harris shot a 59 and Donovan Racine a 68 to make up Sidney’s team score.

Brogan Alley was the final Cowboy in the competition and he shot a 76.