Cowgirl golf wins triangular in Bedford

The Sidney Cowgirls beat Lenox and Bedford Thursday, April 29, while the Cowboy golf team was clipped by the Bulldogs while easily defeating the Tigers, in triangulars played at the Bedford Golf Course.

The Sidney girls shot a 227, beating Lenox’s 240 and Bedford’s 290.

A 185 from the Sidney boys was three shots behind Bedford. Lenox recorded a 257.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Cole Jorgenson were both individual runners-up.

Dowling shot a 51, two shots behind Chelsey Hoakison of Lenox.

The Cowgirls had the third and fourth-place finishers with Faith Brumbaugh finishing with a 54 and Tia McClane shooting a 56. Eve Brumbaugh recorded a 66 to finish Sidney’s team score.

The Cowgirls also got a 77 from Ellah Pummel and an 80 from Matty Christiansen.

Jorgenson’s 42 was two shots behind Owen Lucas of Bedford for medalist honors in the boys triangular.

Kyle Beam also shot a 42 for the Cowboys.

Four of the next five golfers were from Bedford with Sidney’s Will Bryant in that group, shooting a 48. Donovan Racine added a 53 to make up Sidney’s team score.

Christian Harris recorded a 70 and Brogan Alley a 77 to complete the Cowboy lineup.