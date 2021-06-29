Cowgirl offense erupts twice in big win over Trojanettes

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls had two huge innings in earning a 17-7 home win over Essex Monday, June 28.
The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
The Cowgirls had just six hits with Jolie Sheldon, who was honored before the game for recently reaching the 100-hit mark for her career, leading the team with two to go with three RBIs.
The Cowgirls took advantage of 13 free passes given up by three Essex pitchers.
“When we had good pitch selection we drew some walks and when they threw strikes we hit them,” Sidney head coach Dustin Sheldon said. “We let down a little bit there in the fifth inning and didn’t stay focused and let them score some runs. It had been a week since we played and I thought we might be a little rusty and we were at times.”
Essex opened the game with a four-run first inning. A two-out walk was followed by singles from Sami York and Alex King and an Elise Dailey double to put the road team in front early.
Sidney responded with their own first inning two-out rally, scoring six. Seven straight Cowgirls reached with two outs with Mia Foster doubling in a pair of runs to give Sidney the lead for good.
The Trojanettes ended up with seven hits and head coach Kim Burns said they showed improvement in that phase of the game.
“Our hitting was good and our base running is getting better,” Burns said. “I always tell them I might make a bad call but that is on me. I need to make the defense question their throw or make them nervous.”
The score stayed 6-4 until the home fourth when the Cowgirls pushed eight runs across the plate on four hits. Kaden Payne and Sheldon both drove in a run and Makenna Laumann had a two-run single.
Essex scored three in the fifth inning to extend the game. Elise Dailey singled and drove in her third run of the game.
Sidney answered back with three runs in the home fifth to end the game early.
Laumann struck out seven Trojanettes in the complete game win and Coach Sheldon said she has been fantastic all season.
“Makenna is a warrior,” Sheldon said. “If we make a mistake behind her, I just tell her to keep throwing strikes and we’ll make a play. She has put runners in scoring position several times this year and worked her way out of it. She does a great job for us and I couldn’t be happier for her.”
On the other side, Essex used three different pitchers. Tori Burns started in the circle. She was replaced by Dailey to start the third inning and then Brooke Burns came on during the fourth. Burns said her team gave away too many walks and committed too many errors.
“You can’t make the errors and walks that happened (Monday) and win the game,” Burns said. “We have to have someone step up and take the leadership role. Someone has to say I can get this going for us and get the team excited.”
Dailey and York had two hits each to lead the Essex offense. Tori Burns and King scored two runs each as the Trojanettes fell to 1-12 overall and 1-7 in the Corner Conference.
“Moving forward our pitching has to step up and our errors have to decrease,” Burns said. “All we can do (as coaches) is give them the tools. They have to want to compete.”
Laumann scored three times and drove in two for the Cowgirls while Foster added three RBIs. Coach Sheldon said it’s the offense that will dictate the future success for this team.
“We have to cut down on strikeouts and we were a little better (Monday),” Sheldon said. “We worked on a few things in practice with hitting drills and trying to flatten ourselves out, drive the ball to gaps and make the other team make a play to beat you.”
The Cowgirls improved to 10-8 overall and 7-2 in the conference.