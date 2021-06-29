Cowgirl offense erupts twice in big win over Trojanettes

“Our hitting was good and our base running is getting better,” Burns said. “I always tell them I might make a bad call but that is on me. I need to make the defense question their throw or make them nervous.”

The score stayed 6-4 until the home fourth when the Cowgirls pushed eight runs across the plate on four hits. Kaden Payne and Sheldon both drove in a run and Makenna Laumann had a two-run single.

Essex scored three in the fifth inning to extend the game. Elise Dailey singled and drove in her third run of the game.

Sidney answered back with three runs in the home fifth to end the game early.

Laumann struck out seven Trojanettes in the complete game win and Coach Sheldon said she has been fantastic all season.

“Makenna is a warrior,” Sheldon said. “If we make a mistake behind her, I just tell her to keep throwing strikes and we’ll make a play. She has put runners in scoring position several times this year and worked her way out of it. She does a great job for us and I couldn’t be happier for her.”