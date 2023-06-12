The Sidney softball team lost twice Saturday, June 10, at the Riverside Tournament.

Neither game was close for the Cowgirls as they suffered a 13-0 loss to Riverside and a 16-4 defeat against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Both games were called after three innings.

The Cowgirls’ opener was against the host Bulldogs and Riverside put up eight runs in the first inning and five more in the second as the Cowgirls managed just one hit against Riverside pitcher Ayla Richardson.

Thomas Jefferson put up an 11-run first inning against the Cowgirls in Sidney’s second game. The Yellow Jackets added two runs in the second and three in the third. Sidney scored in each of its three innings, but not enough to avoid the game ending early.

The Yellow Jackets pounded out 11 hits, while Sidney managed just one hit against two Thomas Jefferson pitchers.

The losses drop Sidney’s season record to 0-8. The Cowgirls jump back into Corner Conference play Monday at East Mills.