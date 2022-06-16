Cowgirl softball earns walk-off win over Shenandoah

Sidney eighth grader Gabi Jacobs delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mia Foster, and giving the Cowgirls a 3-2 win over Shenandoah Wednesday, June 15.

Sidney had just scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Aunika Hayes walked to start the inning. She then stole second and scored on Kaden Payne’s single. Emily Hutt singled with one out and then with two outs, a Shenandoah error scored Payne to tie the game.

Foster walked to lead off the seventh inning for Sidney. Hayes singled with one out to advance Foster to second. Foster scored on Jacobs’ two-out single.

Jacobs was also the winning pitcher for the Cowgirls, striking out four through seven innings. She gave up seven hits, four walks and two earned runs.

Hayes and Payne both had two-hit games for the Cowgirls, with Hayes also walking twice.

Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the first inning against Jacobs. Jenna Burdorf singled with one out, stole second, advanced to third on a Lynnae Green single and then scored on a passed ball. Caroline Rogers added a single to score Green.

The Fillies had opportunities to extend the lead, but they left the bases loaded in the second and sixth innings. Burdorf finished with two hits.

Peyton Athen went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, striking out eight. She gave up seven hits, four walks and three runs, two earned.

Shenandoah fell to 7-10 on the season while Sidney improved to 4-6. The Fillies host Clarinda Thursday while the Cowgirls are back on the field Friday, hosting Griswold.