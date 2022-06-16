 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowgirl softball earns walk-off win over Shenandoah

  • 0
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Fallon Sheldon races into third base during a Corner Conference game at Fremont-Mills Thursday, June 2.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Sidney eighth grader Gabi Jacobs delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mia Foster, and giving the Cowgirls a 3-2 win over Shenandoah Wednesday, June 15.

Sidney had just scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game. Aunika Hayes walked to start the inning. She then stole second and scored on Kaden Payne’s single. Emily Hutt singled with one out and then with two outs, a Shenandoah error scored Payne to tie the game.

Foster walked to lead off the seventh inning for Sidney. Hayes singled with one out to advance Foster to second. Foster scored on Jacobs’ two-out single.

Jacobs was also the winning pitcher for the Cowgirls, striking out four through seven innings. She gave up seven hits, four walks and two earned runs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hayes and Payne both had two-hit games for the Cowgirls, with Hayes also walking twice.

Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the first inning against Jacobs. Jenna Burdorf singled with one out, stole second, advanced to third on a Lynnae Green single and then scored on a passed ball. Caroline Rogers added a single to score Green.

People are also reading…

The Fillies had opportunities to extend the lead, but they left the bases loaded in the second and sixth innings. Burdorf finished with two hits.

Peyton Athen went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, striking out eight. She gave up seven hits, four walks and three runs, two earned.

Shenandoah fell to 7-10 on the season while Sidney improved to 4-6. The Fillies host Clarinda Thursday while the Cowgirls are back on the field Friday, hosting Griswold.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East …

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Recommended for you