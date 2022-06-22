Cowgirl softball edges Stanton

The Sidney Cowgirls held on for a 5-4 win at Stanton Tuesday, June 21, while Sidney baseball couldn’t contain Stanton’s bats late in a 17-8 loss.

The Cowgirls led 5-0 after 3 ½ innings, but saw Stanton trim the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth. The Cowgirls held on to the lead, however, to earn the win.

Makenna Laumann, Sadie Thompson and Aunika Hayes all had two hits for the Cowgirls, with Laumann scoring twice and stealing two bases. Fallon Sheldon added a hit and two RBIs.

Laumann struck out three in the circle in the complete game win. She gave up five hits.

Stanton jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings in the baseball game, but the Cowboys rallied to lead 8-6 after the top of the fourth. Stanton, however, scored five runs in the home fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth for the comfortable win.

The Cowboys had just three hits and they came from Brydon Huntley, Cole Stenzel and Gabe Johnson. Johnson scored twice, stole three bases and drove in a run. Huntley and Stenzel both scored a run and Huntley added an RBI. Garett Phillips scored two runs and Jacob Hobbie drove in two for the Cowboys.

Seven Cowboy errors didn’t help a mix of four pitchers who shared the time on the mound. Phillips started and struck out two in two innings, giving up six hits, three walks and six runs, two earned. Seth Ettleman worked three innings and gave up eight runs, six earned. Huntley and Hobbie combined to pitch the other inning, giving up three earned runs.

Sidney baseball fell to 5-8 on the season and 5-2 in the Corner Conference, while Sidney softball improved to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Both teams next play Thursday in the first round and, with a win, the semifinals of the Corner Conference Tournament. Sidney softball plays Stanton in Tabor, while Sidney baseball plays Essex in Stanton. A first round win would get both teams a game against the host school.