The Sidney Cowgirls managed just one hit offensively and watched Fremont-Mills put up big crooked numbers in three consecutive innings in a 14-0 Corner Conference win Thursday, June 15, in Sidney.

The game was called after three innings because of the run rule.

Fremont-Mills pitcher Saige Mitchell shut down the Sidney bats, while the Knight offense scored six runs in the first inning, three more in the second and five in the third to complete a season sweep of the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls fell to 0-11 on the season and 0-6 in the conference. They return to the field Friday on the road against unbeaten Griswold.