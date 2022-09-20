Cowgirl volleyball 3-2 at Red Oak Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls won their first three matches Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Red Oak Tournament, but they lost their last two, ending a 13-match winning streak.

The Cowgirls started play in Pool C with 2-0 victories over St. Albert and Glenwood. Then in Pool CC, the Cowgirls beat Fremont-Mills 2-1 but lost to Red Oak 2-0, dropping them into the Silver Bracket. Abraham Lincoln ended Sidney’s day with a 2-0 win in the bracket semifinals.

Sidney’s first match of the day was a 21-19, 21-18 win over St. Albert.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with nine kills while Fallon Sheldon added six. Aunika Hayes and Eve Brumbaugh finished with three kills each, and Addy Haning recorded two as Avery Dowling set up the offense with 19 assists.

Emily Hutt led Sidney’s defensive effort with 16 digs with Brumbaugh just behind with 13. Mia Foster finished with six digs. Karlee Graham and Hayes added three and Dowling finished with two.

The Cowgirls then beat Glenwood 21-17 and 21-15 to secure the Pool C title.

Payne paced the offense with eight kills and a .583 hitting percentage. Hayes added four winners, and Haning finished with three. Dowling recorded 16 assists.

Hutt led the back line with eight digs. Hayes and Dowling added six digs each with Hayes and Payne finishing with two blocks. Brumbaugh finished with five digs, while Haning contributed three.

The Cowgirls matched up with Fremont-Mills to start play in Pool CC and beat the Knights 21-15, 17-21 and 15-12.

Payne finished with 10 kills to lead the Cowgirls with Hayes just behind with seven. Haning added four, Brumbaugh had three and Dowling two to go with 24 assists. Brumbaugh and Hutt added two assists each.

Hutt also had eight digs for the Cowgirls. Brumbaugh and Graham added six each. Sheldon and Hayes finished with five, Dowling had four and Foster recorded two.

Sidney’s winning streak ended in its next match, a 21-17, 21-15 loss to Red Oak, which also ended the team’s chance at playing in the Gold Bracket.

Brumbaugh was Sidney’s offensive leader in the loss with five kills. Haning and Dowling added three kills each while Hayes had two. Dowling recorded just eight assists.

Hutt finished with 10 digs with Hayes adding seven. Brumbaugh contributed five digs, Foster had four and Graham and Dowling had two each.

Sidney’s day then ended with a 25-17, 25-15 loss to Abraham Lincoln in the Silver Bracket semifinals.

Payne was back as Sidney’s offensive leader with eight kills, which was half of the Cowgirls’ total for the match. Brumbaugh added three winners while Hayes and Haning had two each. Dowling contributed 11 assists.

Hutt led the back row with six digs, just ahead of Foster’s five. Hayes contributed four digs, Graham had three and Sheldon, Dowling and Brumbaugh all had two.

The Cowgirls finished the day at 94% from the service line with Graham leading the team with five ace serves. Sheldon added four aces. Dowling had three and Hutt and Brumbaugh finished with two each.

Sidney’s day ended with a 19-4 season record. The Cowgirls are off until a trip to Hamburg on Thursday.