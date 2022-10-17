Cowgirl volleyball ends regular season at Lewis Central Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls managed just one win Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lewis Central Tournament.

The Cowgirls opened their day with a 2-1 win over Glenwood, but then lost 2-0 to both Lewis Central and Treynor and then 2-1 to Stanton.

Sidney beat Glenwood 21-13, 19-21 and 15-10 to begin the day.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s attack with nine kills, hitting .381 for the match. Aunika Hayes added six winners, while Fallon Sheldon finished with four and Addy Haning three. Eve Brumbuagh and Avery Dowling put away two kills each. Dowling led the Cowgirls with 22 assists, while Haning finished with three.

Emily Hutt led the Cowgirl defense with 11 digs. Mia Foster added eight digs and Dowling had seven. Brumbaugh finished with five digs, Hayes four, Karlee Graham three and Sheldon and Haning had two each. Sheldon led the front row defense with two blocks.

The Cowgirls then lost to Lewis Central 21-19 and 21-15.

Payne hit .444 for the match, pacing the Cowgirls with 11 kills. Hayes added three kills, while Dowling finished with 14 assists.

Hutt was again in double digits defensively with 11 digs. Brumbaugh added eight digs, while Dowling had seven. Foster finished with four digs and Hayes and Graham popped the ball up three times each.

Pool play ended with a 21-9, 21-13 loss to Treynor.

Payne was again the offensive leader with nine kills, but nobody else had more than one. Dowling set up 12 assists.

Graham, Hutt and Brumbaugh paced the defense with four digs each, while Hayes added two. Payne stood up for three blocks.

Sidney’s 1-2 record in pool play placed the Cowgirls into the fifth-place match where they lost 21-15, 19-21 and 15-7 to Stanton.

Payne put away 15 kills to lead Sidney in the loss. Sheldon and Brumbaugh added four kills each, while Dowling had two to go with 23 assists.

Hutt led the back line with 17 digs. Dowling added seven digs, Brumbaugh finished with six, Graham had five, Hayes four and Foster two. Payne finished with another three blocks, while Hayes added two.

Sidney didn’t miss a serve during the tournament with Hutt and Foster leading the team with four aces each. Dowling added two.

Sidney ended the day and the regular season with a 29-8 record. The Cowgirls host Hamburg in the first round of the regional tournament Monday.