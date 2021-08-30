Cowgirl volleyball shows improvement at Harlan Tournament

The Cowgirls served at 92%.

Sidney then ended pool play with a 21-17, 17-21, 15-7 loss to Indianola.

The offense took a step back at .062 for this match, with Brumbaugh leading the team with seven kills. Hayes added four winners while Payne ended with three and Sheldon had two. Dowling finished with 17 assists.

Hutt took top defensive numbers for the match with nine digs. Hayes added six, Brumbaugh tallied four and Laumann ended with two.

The serving again improved at 93%.

The Cowgirls had to wait for the final set of pool play matches to be played before being matched up with East Sac County in the crossover match between the two fourth-place teams. Sidney ended its day with a 21-16, 21-15 win.

The Cowgirls hit .210 for the match with Payne ending with eight kills on just 14 swings. Sheldon added five kills and Spurlock had three. Brumbaugh, Hayes and Addy Haning added two kills each. Dowling finished with 22 assists.

Graham led the defense with four digs. Brumbaugh and Laumann added three digs each while Hutt and Hayes contributed two each. Payne added two blocks.

The Cowgirls wrapped up their day missing just two serves to finish at 95%.

Sidney finished the day at 5-5 overall on the season and travels out of state for its next match Tuesday against Johnson-Brock. The match was originally scheduled to be held in Sidney, but was moved to Johnson because of the construction at Sidney High School.