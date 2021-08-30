Cowgirl volleyball shows improvement at Harlan Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls split their six matches and finished seventh place at the 11-team Harlan volleyball tournament, Saturday, Aug. 28.
Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said her team played much better than they did two days earlier as the Cowgirls beat Harlan 2-0 and Tri-Center 2-1 in pool play and then took down East Sac County 2-0 in the seventh-place match to end the day. The Cowgirls lost 2-0 to Treynor, who ended up taking the tournament title, 2-0 to Underwood and 2-1 to Indianola.
Sidney’s day started with a 21-8, 21-17 loss to Treynor, a match that saw the Cowgirls finish with a kill efficiency of nearly a negative .100.
Aunika Hayes led the team with four kills, but also had five errors. Eve Brumbaugh added three kills and Harley Spurlock ended with two as Avery Dowling set up six assists for the Cowgirls.
Hayes also led the Sidney back row with six digs. Emily Hutt added five digs while Brumbaugh had three and Makenna Laumann two.
Sidney served just 79% for the match.
The Cowgirls turned around quickly and beat a Tri-Center team that had beaten them two days earlier. Game scores were 14-21, 23-21 and 15-9.
Fallon Sheldon led the attack with five kills. Brumbaugh and Kaden Payne added four each while Hayes, Spurlock and Dowling all had two. Dowling set up 13 assists for a team that hit .119 for the match.
Hutt led the defense with nine digs while Hayes added seven to go with two blocks. Brumbaugh added four digs and Dowling finished with two. Payne was strong at the net with four blocks.
Brumbaugh had two of the team’s four aces as the Cowgirls improved a little to 83% at the service line.
The Cowgirls had the next set of matches off before falling 21-17 and 21-17 to Underwood.
Payne led the offense with four kills while Brumbaugh and Hayes added three each. Sheldon pitched in with two with Dowling setting up 11 assists.
Brumbaugh led the back line with six digs. Hayes added five while Hutt finished with four. Laumann and Karlee Graham ended with two digs each.
The Cowgirls again improved their serving percentage for the match, ending at 91%.
The Cowgirls had another match break before earning their second win of the day in beating the hosts from Harlan 21-18 and 21-17.
The offense hit .188 against the Cyclones with Brumbaugh tallying seven kills. Payne and Spurlock added five each while Hayes had four and Sheldon three. Dowling popped up 23 assists in the two sets.
Hayes led the back row with nine digs. Hutt added five while Laumann and Mia Foster finished with three each. Brumbaugh added two.
The Cowgirls served at 92%.
Sidney then ended pool play with a 21-17, 17-21, 15-7 loss to Indianola.
The offense took a step back at .062 for this match, with Brumbaugh leading the team with seven kills. Hayes added four winners while Payne ended with three and Sheldon had two. Dowling finished with 17 assists.
Hutt took top defensive numbers for the match with nine digs. Hayes added six, Brumbaugh tallied four and Laumann ended with two.
The serving again improved at 93%.
The Cowgirls had to wait for the final set of pool play matches to be played before being matched up with East Sac County in the crossover match between the two fourth-place teams. Sidney ended its day with a 21-16, 21-15 win.
The Cowgirls hit .210 for the match with Payne ending with eight kills on just 14 swings. Sheldon added five kills and Spurlock had three. Brumbaugh, Hayes and Addy Haning added two kills each. Dowling finished with 22 assists.
Graham led the defense with four digs. Brumbaugh and Laumann added three digs each while Hutt and Hayes contributed two each. Payne added two blocks.
The Cowgirls wrapped up their day missing just two serves to finish at 95%.
Sidney finished the day at 5-5 overall on the season and travels out of state for its next match Tuesday against Johnson-Brock. The match was originally scheduled to be held in Sidney, but was moved to Johnson because of the construction at Sidney High School.