Cowgirl volleyball splits season's first four matches

The Sidney Cowgirls opened their volleyball season with two wins and two losses in a multi-team invitational staged at Glenwood High School Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Cowgirls opened their night with a 21-13, 21-7 loss to Glenwood. Sidney then beat MVAOCOU 21-10, 21-15 before dropping a 21-13, 21-16 decision to Tri-Center. After a one-match break, the Cowgirls wrapped up their evening with a 21-4, 21-18 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

In the win over the Yellow Jackets, Kaden Payne led the offense with four kills while Harley Spurlock added three. Fallon Sheldon, Aunika Hayes and Eve Brumbaugh all had two kills each. Avery Dowling led the team with eight assists and Keeley Mount contributed five.

The Cowgirls had 11 service aces in the match with Hayes having five and Madison Kingery adding three.

Brumbaugh led the team with three kills in the win over MVAOCOU. Payne and Hayes added two each with Dowling contributing six assists and Mount three.

Brumbaugh also had two digs and two aces. Mount added a pair of aces.

It was a tough draw to start the evening and season with the Cowgirls playing Class 4A state-ranked Glenwood.