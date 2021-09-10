Cowgirl volleyball swept by top-ranked Irish

The Sidney Cowgirls nearly took a set off Nebraska’s top-ranked team in Class D2, but lost 3-0 Thursday, Sept. 9, at Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Omaha World Herald’s number one team took the first two sets from the Cowgirls 25-15 and 25-19, but had to fight for a 28-26 win in set three to stay undefeated on the season.

Sidney fell to 11-8 for the season.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s offense with eight kills. Harley Spurlock added six while Mia Foster and Fallon Sheldon contributed five each. Eve Brumbaugh chipped in four kills while Aunika Hayes ended with three.

Avery Dowling led the offense with 28 assists and chipped in 11 digs for the Cowgirls.

Makenna Laumann and Mia Foster were just ahead of Dowling with 12 digs each. Emily Hutt added nine to go with two assists. Brumbaugh helped out the back row with six digs while Karlee Graham had four and Hayes three. Payne contributed defensively with two blocks.

The Cowgirls missed just one serve on the night with Hutt putting away two of the team’s three aces.

Sidney has a big Corner Conference match next. The outright conference lead will be on the line Tuesday in Sidney when the Cowgirls take on East Mills.