Cowgirl volleyball swept in regional final

ATLANTIC — For the second year in a row, the Sidney volleyball team saw its season come to an end in a regional final, and for six seniors it was one win short of where they wanted to end their career, after a 3-0 loss to Ankeny Christian Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Atlantic High School.

Game scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

The Cowgirls showed off their grit one final time in a third set they almost rallied to win with their season on the line.

After Ankeny Christian controlled the second set, the Eagles jumped out quickly in the third set and forced Sidney head coach Amy McClintock into a timeout at 6-1. The lead continued to grow to 16-6 with McClintock burning her second timeout. Aunika Hayes put the ball away coming out of the timeout, but the Eagles scored the next three to lead 19-7 and Eagle fans were anticipating celebration of their first state tournament appearance in program history.

The Cowgirls had one final rally in them, though. A stuffed block and two kills by Hayes were part of a 7-0 run that included an Ankeny Christian timeout and the Cowgirls were within five. Kaden Payne had consecutive kills as part of a 4-0 run that cut the Eagle lead to 20-18 and which team would win the third set was suddenly in doubt.

Ankeny Christian scored the next two, but Payne and Eve Brumbaugh had kills to draw within 22-20. Ankeny Christian scored two of the next three to lead 24-21, but the Eagles needed a third match point before beginning their celebration.

“They played with resiliency all year,” McClintock said. “Just being able to go out and fight and come back from that kind of deficit (shows that). We have talked all year that we can’t dig holes like that. Every set we dug a hole.”

The Eagles had shown a high hitting efficiency all season and even against the defensive-minded Cowgirls, the Eagles simply had too much firepower, hitting .392 for the match.

“They have four girls that can hit the ball hard,” McClintock said, “three that they go to mainly. We weren’t on top of our blocks and we let some stuff go. They were good about hitting deep line and (the ball) landing right inside it.”

The Eagles also served the ball very aggressively and while they had just five aces and only served at 85%, they kept the serve receive of the Cowgirls off-balanced all night.

“About all of them jump serve and they serve deep to the back line,” McClintock said. “I knew this would be a tough game. They are very scrappy and don’t let many drop. We struggled a little more than I expected. They kept us out of transition and we struggled scoring when Kaden wasn’t in the game.”

Sidney called a timeout down 10-4 and 14-5 in the second set and trailed by as many as 10. A late push made the score closer than it really was.

The first set was highly entertaining and close throughout. Ankeny Christian used a 5-0 run to lead 15-11 into a Sidney timeout. A Payne winner out of the timeout was part of a 4-1 Sidney run, which also included a kill from Addy Haning and an ace from Mia Foster, to bring the Cowgirls within one. The Eagles kept the small lead until 19-19. The teams were even at 20, 21, 22 and 23 with Sidney finally finding a lead at 23-22, but the Eagles scored the last three with one of their aces producing the set-clinching point.

Payne had a strong final game of her career, finishing with 16 kills. Hayes added seven. Avery Dowling and Haning added three kills each, while Eve Brumbaugh had two. Dowling finished with 29 assists, with Emily Hutt adding three.

Hutt and Brumbaugh led the Cowgirl defense, Hutt finishing with 17 digs to end her career with 993. Brumbaugh had 14 digs. Karlee Graham finished with seven digs, while Dowling and Gabi Jacobs both had six. Fallon Sheldon ended with five digs, Haning had four, Mia Foster three and Hayes two.

Sidney’s season ends at 31-9 with six seniors: Dowling, Foster, Graham, Hayes, Hutt and Payne exiting the program.

“They kept getting better every year,” McClintock said on her senior group. “Most of them didn’t even suit varsity as freshmen because they were behind a really good senior group then. They have all developed and become really good players and they had a great season this year.”