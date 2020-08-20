Last year’s Class 1A state volleyball champions will have several new faces leading the way this season.
In a new season and with many new athletes leading this season’s team, Cowgirls head coach Amy McClintock said the state championship isn’t something they’ll talk about this season.
“It happened and everyone wants their season or career to end at that point,” McClintock said on winning a title, “but every year is a different group and they bring something new to the table. It’s about them understanding they have to continue to work hard to earn those types of things and it’s not just something that happens.”
Seniors Paige Smith and Lily Johnson and junior Harley Spurlock are the parts of last season’s main rotation that do return and they are joined by several teammates who played a little last season or are looking to make the step up to the varsity level.
“We’re looking for Kaden Payne to have a breakout season in the middle,” said McClintock. “Faith Brumbaugh is a junior setter. Makenna Laumann, Emily Hutt and Madison Kingery are all defensive specialists. Makenna has been playing well in practice and will see quite a bit of time in the back row.”
McClintock also mentioned junior Alyson Barker, sophomores Avery Dowling, Mia Foster and Keeley Mount and freshmen Eve Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon as athletes who are in the running for varsity time in the early going this season.
“It’s just plugging in the pieces and see who plays well beside each other,” said McClintock. “I’m trying to decide what I’m going to do as far as rotations and finding the right combinations.”
The Cowgirls open the season Thursday, Aug. 27, at Thomas Jefferson against the host Yellow Jackets and Lewis Central. It’s a tough schedule from beginning to end for McClintock, who said the goals are still high for the 2020 edition of Sidney volleyball.
“Our expectations are the same,” said McClintock. “We want to finish at the top of the conference and make a deep postseason run. Our schedule is very difficult and that’s what prepares us for the end of the season. I just want the girls to go and compete.”
Sidney’s home opener is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, against Stanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.