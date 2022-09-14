Cowgirl volleyball wins classic battle of Corner unbeatens

MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls took sole possession of the Corner Conference lead Tuesday, Sept. 13, rallying for a 3-2 win at East Mills.

The Wolverines led the seventh-ranked Cowgirls 2-1 after three thrilling sets, 28-26, 21-25 and 29-27, but Sidney turned things up from there and easily won the last two sets 25-16 and 15-8 to win their 10th in a row and hand the Wolverines their first conference loss.

Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said she told the girls to stick to the game plan after a tough third set loss.

“As long as we pass the ball well and keep them at least a little out of system that gives us a better chance,” McClintock said. “They are big and athletic and are really good. They should be right up there with us in the rankings in my opinion. We came out and got some blocks, which frustrated them a bit and we served really well.”

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls on the night with 23 kills, hitting .375 for the evening. She said it was a fun night.

“It was a little too close,” Payne said. “I didn’t hit very well in the first set, but I got out of my head and fixed it and then found the open spots. The back row was talking and Avery (Dowling) was putting it where it needed to be.”

Payne and Aunika Hayes are two of the six seniors in the Cowgirl rotation and Hayes said it was a good effort from everyone.

“We were finding the spots to hit and blocking well,” Hayes said. “Our (defensive) covering was really good and we kept our heads up.”

The Cowgirls led much of the opening set with an Addy Haning kill coming at the end of a 4-0 run to give Sidney a 10-6 lead. They extended the lead to five at 12-7 and then to six at 18-12 forcing East Mills into a timeout. The Wolverines rallied, though, scoring seven of the next nine to get within one and then evening the set at 22. Sidney had set point at 24-23, but couldn’t finish and the Wolverines were able to take the lead and then won the set on their third set point.

Payne started heating up in the middle stages of set two and scored four kills in a stretch which saw Sidney go from a 14-12 deficit to a 22-19 lead. An East Mills timeout couldn’t stop the final rush from the Cowgirls to end the set.

Neither team led by more than three in the third set with the last of those leads being Sidney’s at 19-16. But from there the Wolverines ran off five straight points and had two set points at 24-22, but couldn’t finish. Sidney never could grab set point as the third set went several extra points with the Wolverines finishing off the win on their sixth set point.

The Cowgirls never trailed in the fourth set, scoring the first five points with a Karlee Graham ace the final point of the run. East Mills took timeout at 14-8 and then again at 21-12 as Sidney easily forced a deciding final set.

The Wolverines scored the first two points of the fifth set, but Sidney scored five straight to lead 7-3 and extended the lead to 12-5 on an Aunika Hayes kill. Payne and Hayes combined for eight kills in the final set.

“Kaden started out struggling,” McClintock said, “but as we got further into the game she was hitting her spots and when we were in a critical point and she’s on the court, she’ll put it away if we get a good pass. Aunika has been playing well and did again (Tuesday). Addy (Haning) did a great job and Eve (Brumbaugh) turned it up late.”

Haning put away 12 kills for the Cowgirls. Brumbaugh had 11, Hayes nine and Fallon Sheldon seven for Sidney and Dowling finished with 52 assists.

The Cowgirls finished with 12 blocks on the night with Payne scoring four, Hayes three and two each from Sheldon and Haning.

The back row was fantastic again, paced by Emily Hutt’s 23 digs. Brumbaugh added 11, Dowling nine and Hayes six digs. Sheldon finished with four digs while Haning and Mia Foster both had three. McClintock said the defense is where it starts for her team.

“That’s what we work on in practice,” McClintock said. “You can’t hit the ball if you don’t pass. We do a lot of passing and we were fired up ready to play. These are the most fun games to coach and to play in and we hung in there physically and mentally. It could have gone either way.”

The Cowgirls improved to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference while the Wolverines fell to 14-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. McClintock said the two teams could meet three more times. They are both at the Bedford Tournament Saturday, Sept. 24. The Corner Conference Tournament is the week after that and then possibly in regionals.

Sidney has Griswold, Hamburg and Fremont-Mills left on the conference schedule and all of those teams already have at least two losses in conference play.

“That was (a huge win),” McClintock said, “but we can’t underestimate anybody. This just puts us in the driver’s seat.”