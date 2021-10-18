Cowgirl volleyball wins one at Lewis Central Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls wrapped up the regular season with a 1-2 showing at the Lewis Central Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Oct. 16.

Sidney beat Maryville (Mo.) 2-1 to start its day, but then lost 2-0 to Lewis Central and 2-0 to Treynor, falling one win short of the semifinals and an additional match.

The Cowgirls opened with a 21-16, 18-21, 15-12 win over Maryville.

Kaden Payne led the Sidney offense in the win with six kills. Aunika Hayes added five winners while Harley Spurlock and Fallon Sheldon both had four. Avery Dowling contributed 17 assists.

Hutt and Addy Haning ended with seven digs each while Dowling had five and Hayes four. Spurlock was strong at the net with four blocks. Hutt served three aces.

The Cowgirls then lost 21-14 and 21-11 to Lewis Central.

Payne again led the offense with five kills while Hutt paced the defense with five digs. Dowling served two aces.

Sidney ended its day with a 21-13, 21-13 loss to Treynor.

Payne led the offense again with five kills while Hayes added four and Sheldon three. Dowling set up 13 assists.