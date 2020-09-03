Cowgirl volleyball wins thriller in Nebraska

The Sidney Cowgirls won the final two sets to rally for a five-set win over Johnson-Brock (Neb.), Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The win was Sidney’s second of the season and was a nice bounce back after a 0-3 weekend at Glenwood. Game scores were 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22 and 18-16.
Three Cowgirls reached double-digit kills for the match with Harley Spurlock leading the team with 15. Kaden Payne added 11 and Eve Brumbaugh 10 while Paige Smith added eight. Fallon Sheldon, Alyson Barker and Kaden Payne finished with five kills each for the Cowgirls.
Sidney hit .143 for the match with Spurlock and Smith combining for 91 swings.
Keeley Mount ended the match with 30 assists while Faith Brumbaugh added 20.
Emily Hutt led Sidney’s back line with 24 digs. Smith added 18, Makenna Laumann 16 and Lily Johnson 12. Faith Brumbaugh and Eve Brumbaugh ended with six digs each while Mount finished the match with four.
Spurlock and Payne both finished with four blocks. Barker ended with three and Eve Brumbaugh two. Two of Spurlock’s blocks were solo.
The Cowgirls were a strong 97% at the service line with Smith and Mount ending with two aces each.
Sidney improved to 2-4 with the win and hosts Stanton, Thursday, Sept. 3, in the home and Corner Conference opener. Johnson-Brock fell to 2-1.