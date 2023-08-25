The Sidney Cowgirls opened their volleyball season with one win and two losses at a quad Thursday, Aug. 24, in Glenwood.

All three of Sidney’s matches went to a deciding third set, but the Cowgirls were only able to beat Tri-Center. Game scores were 21-15, 18-21 and 15-11 in the win over the Trojans. The Cowgirls lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20-22, 21-18 and 15-10 and also fell to the host Rams 13-21, 21-18 and 15-11.