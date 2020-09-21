Cowgirls 1-3 at stacked Glenwood Tourney

Clarinda sat out the third round of competition before a 21-19, 21-19 loss to Sidney.

Neihart again led the offense with eight kills. Kelley and Espinosa added three each. Jobe and Stickler had two. Stickler finished with 16 assists.

Three Cardinals reached double figure digs, led by Neihart’s 13. Cole and Jobe both had 10. Allbaugh added eight while Stickler finished with three and Espinosa had two.

Clarinda’s day ended with a 21-13, 21-7 loss to Abraham Lincoln.

Again it was Neihart pacing the offense with five kills. Espinosa added three and Kelley had two. Stickler finished with nine assists.

Stickler led the back line with 12 digs. Jobe added nine while Cole had seven and Neihart six. Espinosa put up two blocks.

Clarinda was 90 percent at the service line for the day. Espinosa led the Cardinals with four total aces. Jobe served three and Stickler had two.

Sidney’s win over Clarinda came in its final match of the day. Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes led the Cowgirls with seven kills each. Alyson Barker added three with Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh all putting down two winners. Avery Dowling secured 23 assists with Madison Kingery adding four.