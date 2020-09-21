Cowgirls 1-3 at stacked Glenwood Tourney

It was a rough day against strong competition for the Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams, Saturday, Sept. 19, in Glenwood.
Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln and Treynor were the opponents for the Cardinals and Cowgirls in a five team round-robin format with the Cardinals and Cowgirls combining for just one match win and that was Sidney’s 2-0 victory over Clarinda.
Clarinda’s only set win came against Treynor in its second match of the day. Treynor won the match 21-11, 17-21, 15-11.
Jessalee Neihart led Clarinda with nine kills in the match against the other Cardinals. Skylar Kelley added three kills while Faith Espinosa put away two. Teya Stickler led the team with 12 assists while Taylor Cole added two.
Neihart led the defense with 13 digs. Presley Jobe also reached double figures with 11. Stickler added eight digs while Cole had seven and Emmy Allbaugh contributed five. Espinosa had three blocks, all solo.
Clarinda’s first match of the day was a 21-5, 21-8 loss to the host Rams.
Kelley and Niehart had three kills each to lead the Cardinals with Stickler pacing the team with five assists.
Neihart and Jobe led the Cardinals with seven digs each. Cole added five, Allbaugh had three and Stickler contributed two.
Clarinda sat out the third round of competition before a 21-19, 21-19 loss to Sidney.
Neihart again led the offense with eight kills. Kelley and Espinosa added three each. Jobe and Stickler had two. Stickler finished with 16 assists.
Three Cardinals reached double figure digs, led by Neihart’s 13. Cole and Jobe both had 10. Allbaugh added eight while Stickler finished with three and Espinosa had two.
Clarinda’s day ended with a 21-13, 21-7 loss to Abraham Lincoln.
Again it was Neihart pacing the offense with five kills. Espinosa added three and Kelley had two. Stickler finished with nine assists.
Stickler led the back line with 12 digs. Jobe added nine while Cole had seven and Neihart six. Espinosa put up two blocks.
Clarinda was 90 percent at the service line for the day. Espinosa led the Cardinals with four total aces. Jobe served three and Stickler had two.
Sidney’s win over Clarinda came in its final match of the day. Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes led the Cowgirls with seven kills each. Alyson Barker added three with Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh all putting down two winners. Avery Dowling secured 23 assists with Madison Kingery adding four.
Lily Johnson led the defense with 16 digs. It was a balanced effort behind her with Dowling contributing eight, Brumbaugh and Kingery six each, Faith Brumbaugh had five, Hayes four and Sheldon two.
Sidney opened its day with a 21-8, 21-12 loss against Abraham Lincoln.
Eve Brumbaugh and Paige Smith had two kills each to lead the Cowgirls against the Lynx with Dowling contributing seven assists.
Smith led the back line with four digs. Kingery, Makenna Laumann and Johnson all had two.
The host Rams then took down Sidney 21-11, 21-17.
Eve Brumbaugh’s five kills led the Cowgirls in the loss. Sheldon and Smith added three each while Payne ended with two. Dowling contributed 12 assists.
Smith led the back line with nine digs while Johnson added five. Kingery and Dowling contributed three each and Laumann finished with two. Payne finished with two blocks.
Sidney stayed close to Treynor in the opening set 22-20, but the Cardinals easily won the second set 21-8 for the 2-0 win.
Spurlock and Payne led the Cowgirls with five kills each. Smith, Eve Brumbaugh and Hayes both had two kills. Dowling set up 12 assists with Johnson adding two.
Eve Brumbaugh led the Cowgirls with eight digs. Dowling contributed six with Johnson and Smith both putting up four. Hayes had three.
The Cowgirls were 91 percent from the service line for the day, including a perfect match against Glenwood. Eve Brumbaugh was the only Cowgirl with multiple aces on the day. She finished with two.
The Cowgirls fell to 8-11 on the season. They don’t play again until Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Bedford Tournament.
Clarinda dropped to 3-13 on the season with the four losses and have now lost 10 consecutive matches. They travel to Shenandoah Tuesday and then host Mount Ayr Thursday.
