Cowgirls 2-1 at Bedford Tourney

The Sidney Cowgirls won their two pool play matches, but then lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 25, ending their day.

The Cowgirls lost 2-1 to Stanton in the semifinals after earning 2-0 wins over Bedford and Mount Ayr to win Pool 1. Stanton went on to win the tournament title.

The Cowgirls opened the day with a 21-11, 21-18 win over Bedford.

Kaden Payne’s seven kills were the most in the match for the Cowgirls, followed closely by six from Eve Brumbaugh. Avery Dowling set up 16 assists.

Emily Hutt led the back line with five digs with Makenna Laumann adding four.

Sidney then won its pool title with a 21-10, 21-16 win over Mount Ayr.

Again, Payne was Sidney’s top hitter with five kills. Dowling, Harley Spurlock and Aunika Hayes all added three kills with Dowling leading the offense with 11 assists.

Hutt’s seven digs were most on the team, followed by four from Laumann.

The Cowgirls took the opening set from Stanton 21-17, but lost the second 21-17 and then the third 15-13, moving the Viqueens into the final.