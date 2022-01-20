Cowgirls avenge loss to Wolverines - advance to Corner Final

Avery Dowling made six 3-point shots to lead the Sidney Cowgirls to a 47-37 win over East Mills Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a game played at Stanton High School.

Dowling ended with 25 points as the Cowgirls advanced to the championship game of the Corner Conference Tournament. The Cowgirls will play Stanton at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday at Griswold High School.

The Cowgirls took the early lead and enjoyed a 9-6 advantage after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. It was the third quarter that gave the Cowgirls control as they took a nine point lead into the final period and hung on from there for the win, avenging a loss from 12 days earlier.

Dowling made eight of her 12 field goal attempts and six of nine from outside for her game high 25 points. She added three rebounds as Sidney improved to 8-5 on the season.

Chay Ward nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Kaden Payne scored just one point but secured 12 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Emily Hutt and Harley Spurlock contributed five points each with Hutt adding four steals and three rebounds and Spurlock six rebounds.

Makenna Laumann added two points and Aunika Hayes four rebounds for Sidney.

East Mills’ eight game winning streak came to an end with the loss. The Wolverines fell to 12-3 on the season.

Next up for the Cowgirls are the undefeated and state-ranked Viqueens, who already boast two wins over Sidney this season.