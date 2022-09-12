Cowgirls beat state-ranked defending champion Irish

The Sidney Cowgirls earned possibly their most impressive win of the young season Thursday, Sept. 8, beating defending state champion Falls City Sacred Heart 3-1.

Game scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-23 and 26-24 in a match played at Sidney High School.

It was a state-ranked battle between the Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls and Nebraska Class D2 No. 3 Sacred Heart and the match was a tight one throughout with the Cowgirls earning the two set victories to end the night and claim their ninth consecutive victory this season.

The Cowgirls won the match, despite hitting less than .100 overall. Kaden Payne was a .267 hitter, claiming 17 kills. Eve Brumbaugh added 10 winners and Aunika Hayes finished with nine. Addy Haning earned six kills and Fallon Sheldon finished with four. Avery Dowling set up the offense with 42 assists.

Payne led the defensive effort at the net with three blocks. She also had five digs. The Cowgirls had five athletes earn double digit digs on the evening, led by Emily Hutt’s 28. Brumbaugh closed with 19 digs while Dowling had 15, Karlee Graham 11 and Hayes 10. Haning added four digs, Sheldon had three and Gabi Jacobs and Ava Osborn ended with two each.

Sidney was 92% from the service line and Brumbaugh had two of the five Cowgirl aces.

Sidney improved to 15-2 on the season. The Cowgirls are off until a Tuesday road match against East Mills, the only other unbeaten in the Corner Conference.