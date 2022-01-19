Cowgirls blow by Trojanettes in Corner Tourney opener

The Sidney Cowgirls shut out Essex in the opening quarter and rolled to a 66-23 win over the Trojanettes Monday, Jan. 17, on the opening night of the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament.

Both teams still have to play East Mills in the pool play section of the tournament.

The Cowgirls scored 20 points in the opening quarter and led Essex 34-10 at halftime. The lead grew to 50-14 after the third quarter.

Chay Ward led three Cowgirls in double figures with 15 points. Ward added five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kaden Payne scored 14 points and collected seven rebounds while Avery Dowling put in 13 points with four assists and four rebounds.

Makenna Laumann added seven points and three steals for Sidney. Emily Hutt, Sheridyn Oswald and Ava Osborn all scored five points. Hutt collected eight assists and five steals, Osborn four steals, three assists and three rebounds and Oswald three rebounds.

Lilly Peters added two points for the Cowgirls. Aunika Hayes secured five rebounds, McKet Maher finished with four rebounds and Harley Spurlock contributed three as the Cowgirls improved to 7-5 on the season.

Essex fell to 3-9 with the loss.

Riley Jensen’s five points led the Trojanettes. She added five rebounds. Brooke Burns and Tori Burns scored four points each with Tori Burns also collecting five rebounds.

Brianne Johnson scored three points and secured a team best six rebounds for the Trojanettes. Desiree Glasgo, Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain all scored two points with Baker finishing with five rebounds. Emma Barrett added one point and five rebounds.