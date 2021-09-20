Cowgirls can't find win at Red Oak Tournament

The Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams ran into tough competition Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Red Oak Tournament.
The Cardinals finished 1-3 in the Black Pool and the Cowgirls 0-4 with both teams losing to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Treynor and tournament champion Mount Vernon.
Clarinda started the day with a 23-21, 21-16 loss to Treynor. The Cardinals then lost to Mount Vernon 21-8, 21-13. The Cardinals enjoyed a one-match break in the schedule before dropping a 21-14, 21-15 decision to Abraham Lincoln. Clarinda’s day ended with a 21-8, 21-19 win over Sidney.
Stats for Clarinda's matches will be added here when available.
Clarinda ended the day 8-9 on the season and returns home Tuesday to take on Shenandoah.
Sidney started its day with a 21-16, 21-15 loss to Treynor.
Kaden Payne led the Sidney offense with seven kills while Aunika Hayes and Harley Spurlock added four each. Avery Dowling finished with 17 assists.
Dowling also led the defense with seven digs while Hayes added six and Emily Hutt finished with five.
Sidney didn’t miss a serve in the match.
Sidney took its only set of the day in its next match, a loss to Abraham Lincoln with the Lynx earning the 21-15, 20-22, 15-13 win.
Hayes led the Sidney offense with seven kills with Payne and Eve Brumbaugh adding five winners each. Dowling contributed 19 assists.
Hutt led the back line with seven digs while Makenna Laumann ended with six.
Sidney had a match off before losing 21-8, 21-19 to Clarinda.
Dowling had just seven assists in the loss with Payne’s three kills leading the Cowgirls.
Hutt’s seven kills were a team-best, followed by Dowling with five.
Sidney’s day ended with a 21-17, 21-15 loss to Mount Vernon.
Payne led the offense again with six kills with Fallon Sheldon adding four. Dowling’s 15 assists led the team.
Hutt’s 11 digs were easily most on the team.
The Cowgirls missed just four serves all day for a 97% percent serve efficiency.
The four losses drop the Cowgirls to 12-12 on the season. They don’t play again until tournament play Saturday in Bedford.