The Sidney Cowgirls earned their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, beating Stanton 15-5 in six innings Tuesday, June 20, at Sidney.

The Cowboys weren’t able to find enough offense in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

A two-run fourth inning gave the Cowgirls a 6-5 lead, and they broke it open with a seven-run fifth. Two more runs in the sixth ended the game early and gave the Cowgirls their first win of the season in game No. 14.

Mia Foster led the Sidney bats with three this and three runs scored. Fallon Sheldon also scored three times as part of a two-hit game. Maddie Hensley and Bridget Kromminga both had two hits and a run scored for the Cowgirls.

Gabi Jacobs earned the win in the circle for Sidney.

The Cowgirls improved to 1-13 on the season and 1-8 in the conference.

On the baseball diamond, the Vikings pushed across two runs in the first inning and added another in the fifth in the victory.

The Cowboys managed just two hits against Viking pitchers Gavin Ford and Brody Holmes.

Michael Hensley singled to lead off the second inning and Nik Peters singled to lead off the fifth for the Sidney hits, but neither could cross the plate. Sidney’s best chance to score was in the sixth inning when the Cowboys left two on base and had a runner thrown out on the bases.

Seth Ettleman took the loss on the mound for the Cowboys. He struck out six in six innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs. Kolt Payne struck out two in a scoreless seventh.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 4-13 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

Both Sidney teams are back in action Thursday with first round Corner Conference Tournament games.