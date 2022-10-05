Cowgirls celebrate Senior Night with win over Knights

On a night that Sidney volleyball honored its six seniors, the Cowgirls earned a 3-1 win over Fremont-Mills to clinch at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season title.

Game scores were 25-11, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-18.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s attack with 19 kills, while Addy Haning added 13. Eve Brumbaugh finished with nine kills, Fallon Sheldon recorded five, Avery Dowling three and Aunika Hayes two. Dowling ended the night with 44 assists, while Emily Hutt helped out with two.

Hutt led the back row with 15 digs. Hayes and Brumbaugh added 14, with Brumbaugh’s first of the night being the 500th of her career.

Haning recorded eight digs, Mia Foster finished with seven, Karlee Graham five, Payne four and Dowling three.

The Cowgirls served at 96% for the match with Foster, Dowling and Sheldon serving two aces each.

Sidney improved to 26-5 overall and 5-0 in the Corner Conference. The Cowgirls are off until Tuesday, Oct. 11, when they travel to Griswold looking to secure an outright conference title.