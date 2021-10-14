 Skip to main content
Cowgirls claim Corner title - Dowling hits milestone
Cowgirls claim Corner title - Dowling hits milestone

Sidney volleyball wins Corner

The 2021 Sidney volleyball team shows off its Corner Conference championship trophy Tuesday, Oct. 12, after beating Griswold 3-0 to complete an unbeaten run through the conference. Pictured are: front row, from left: Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock. Middle row, from left: Karlee Graham, Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt, Lilly Peters and Mia Foster. Back row, from left: Ava Osborn, Aunika Hayes, Eve Brumbaugh, Kaden Payne, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Macey Graham and Kandra Laumann.

 Photo courtesy Amy McClintock/Sidney Community Schools

The Sidney Cowgirls finished an unbeaten run through the Corner Conference with a 3-0 home win over Griswold Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-14 and 25-23.

Sidney claimed the Corner Conference title with the win, earning victories in all five of their conference matches during the season.

Aunika Hayes led the Sidney offense with 10 kills with Harley Spurlock adding eight and Eve Brumbaugh seven. Kaden Payne picked up five winners and Avery Dowling had two.

Dowling added 33 assists, which put her career total above 1,000.

Emily Hutt led the Sidney back row with 15 digs. Dowling and Makenna Laumann added eight digs each while Mia Foster finished with five. Brumbaugh popped up four digs. Payne, Hayes and Addy Haning all had two. Spurlock led the defense at the net with three blocks while Payne finished with two.

Sidney was 72-75 at the service line, good for 96%. Foster and Karlee Graham led the Cowgirls with two ace serves each.

Sidney improved to 20-13 on the season while Griswold fell to 15-17.

The Cowgirls travel to Lewis Central Saturday for their final regular season matches of the season.

