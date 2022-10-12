 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirls claim Corner title; Hutt breaks school record

Sidney VB wins Corner title

The Sidney volleyball team smiles for a picture after finishing off their unbeaten Corner Conference championship Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Griswold. Front row, from left: Kaden Payne, Karlee Graham, Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt, Aunika Hayes and Mia Foster. Back row, from left: Ashley Smith (assistant coach), Gabi Jacobs, Ava Osborn, Macey Graham, Eve Brumbaugh, Fallon Sheldon, Addy Haning, Lilly Peters and Amy McClintock (head coach).

 Photo courtesy Amy McClintock

The Sidney Cowgirls secured the Corner Conference regular season volleyball crown and senior libero Emily Hutt set the school record for digs in a season in the Cowgirls 3-0 win at Griswold Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Class 1A No. 9 Cowgirls were up against a Griswold team that played right with them for all three sets. Game scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 25-22. The Tigers finished conference play at 3-3 while the Cowgirls ran the table at 6-0.

Hutt led Sidney’s defensive effort with 16 digs giving her 363 for the season, one better than Jaden Daffer’s previous school record, set in 2018.

Avery Dowling added 15 digs and 31 assists for the Cowgirls. Eve Brumbaugh ended the day with 13 digs and Mia Foster had 12. Aunika Hayes finished with six digs, Addy Haning and Fallon Sheldon had five each, Karlee Graham and Kaden Payne four each and Gabi Jacobs ended with two. Hutt also contributed two assists.

Payne led Sidney’s offensive charge with 11 kills. Brumbaugh added 10 and Hayes had nine. Sheldon earned five winners and Haning had two.

Sidney missed just one serve in 74 chances, with Brumbaugh serving two aces.

Sidney improved to 27-5 on the season and is on the court again Saturday to conclude the regular season at the Lewis Central Tournament.

