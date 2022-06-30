Cowgirls, Cowboys end regular season with thrilling wins

The Sidney baseball and softball teams ended their regular seasons with walk-off wins over Fremont-Mills.

Seth Ettleman took a bases loaded walk, allowing Garett Phillips to score in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win over the Knights while Sidney softball earned a 10-9 victory when Emily Hutt singled, stole second, advance to third on a passed ball and then scored on another passed ball.

The Cowboys led 3-1 after three innings, but saw the Knights score single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game. The Sidney win ended Fremont-Mills’ chance of an unbeaten conference season in the final conference game for both teams.

Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel led the Cowboy bats with two hits each. Huntley added two runs scored while Stenzel drove in three. Phillips singled to start the seventh for his only hit and came around to score his only run.

Phillips nearly went the distance on the mound for the Cowboys, striking out six and giving up just two hits while walking six in 6 2/3 innings. He reached the pitch count limit before Kolt Payne came on to record the final out.

On the softball diamond, Kaden Payne led the Sidney offense with three hits and two runs scored. Hutt added two hits and Makenna Laumann tripled.

Laumann earned the win in the circle with five strikeouts.

The Cowgirls wrapped up the regular season with a 7-10 record, 4-6 in the Corner Conference. They open postseason play in Class 1A Region 3 at Riverside Friday.

The Cowboys finished the regular season at 9-9 overall and 8-2 in the conference. They’ll open play in Class 1A District 2 Saturday against West Harrison in a game that will be played at St. Albert High School.