Cowgirls, Cowboys leave Missouri with first win

Sidney head basketball coaches Luke Buttry and Ashley Smith both earned their first career varsity coaching wins Tuesday, Dec. 6, as the Cowboys and Cowgirls earned a pair of close wins at East Atchison, in games played in Fairfax, Missouri.

The Cowboys won 59-57, while the Cowgirls earned a 55-52 victory.

Sidney had to protect the lead in both games. In the boys contest, the Cowboys trailed 15-12 after the first quarter, but led 28-26 at halftime and 44-41 going into the final eight minutes. Sidney had the lead as high as six in the final quarter.

Four Cowboys reached double figure scoring in the win, led by Grant Whitehead’s 22 points, including three successful 3-pointers during the game and three big free throws in the final quarter.

Michael Hensley added 11 points for the Cowboys, while Taylor McFail and Braedon Godfread scored 10 points each. Nik Peters contributed six points.

Sidney improved to 1-2 on the season.

The Cowgirls trailed 13-9 after the first quarter, but led 27-24 at halftime and 43-36 after three quarters. The lead was 10 with four minutes to go before the Cowgirls had to hang on in the final moments.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with 19 points while adding four rebounds and three assists. Kaden Payne contributed a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also stole the ball five times. Aunika Hayes also reached double figures offensively with 10 points to go with five rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Emily Hutt contributed six points, six assists and four rebounds and Ava Osborn scored four points and collected three rebounds for the Cowgirls, who improved to 1-2 on the season.

Gabi Jacobs and Lilly Peters scored two points each for Sidney.

The Sidney girls cross state lines again Thursday, this time into Nebraska to play Falls City Sacred Heart. Both the boys and girls visit Griswold Friday.