Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.

Game scores were 25-3, 25-2 and 25-4 as the Cowgirls won their 20th match of the season and improved to 4-0 in the conference.

Sidney head coach Amy McClintock played her bench quite a bit with 13 athletes seeing time.

Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne led Sidney’s attack with seven kills each. Eve Brumbaugh added six kills and Avery Dowling finished with four to go with eight assists. Lilly Peters put away three kills and added two assists. Macey Graham, Addy Haning and Ava Osborn all had two kills, with Osborn leading the Cowgirls with 12 assists. Payne also had two assists. The Cowgirls hit .646 for the match.

Brumbaugh led the Sidney defense with three digs, while Hayes and Karlee Graham added two each.

Sidney missed just one serve on the night as nine athletes spent time at the service line. Graham and Hayes served three aces each and Emily Hutt finished with two.

Sidney next travels to the Bedford Tournament Saturday and then competes for a conference title at the Corner Conference Tournament next week.