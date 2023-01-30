Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls started quickly in winning 61-24 at Hamburg Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Sidney/Hamburg boys game was a junior varsity contest, giving the Cowboys a forfeit victory to improve to 8-8 on the season.

The Sidney girls led 17-2 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 37-13 at halftime and 52-20 after three periods.

Avery Dowling scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three assists to lead the Cowgirls. Ava Osborn also scored in double figures with 13 points. She added three rebounds.

Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne scored eight points each for Sidney, with Hayes adding nine rebounds and Payne contributing five blocks, three rebounds and three assists.

Macey Graham put up six points and five rebounds, while Emily Hutt finished with four points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Cowgirls, who improved to 7-10 on the season.

Sadie Thompson, Lauren Inman, Alyssa Melvin and Gabi Jacobs all added two points for the Cowgirls. Lily Peters contributed three rebounds.