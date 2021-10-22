Cowgirls cruise past Stanton, into regional semis

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls won a close first set and then rolled in the next two for a 3-0 regional volleyball tournament win over Stanton Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-5 and 25-12.

It was the fourth meeting of the season with Sidney winning two of the previous three. It was the first sweep in any of the four and easily the most one-sided.

“Taking the first set was one of the important factors,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said on the win. “We were aggressive the whole night and didn’t give them a free ball over. The girls went up and hit and tried to place the ball.”

The win moves Sidney into a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal Monday, Oct. 25, at Council Bluffs St. Albert.

The Sidney Cowgirls had a balanced attack offensively with junior setter Avery Dowling pushing up 30 assists. Dowling was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.

“That was pretty fun,” Dowling said on the match. “It’s fun to advance to the next level. We were ready to play this game. We kept our energy and our focus and kept slamming the ball down and keeping them out of system.”