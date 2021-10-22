Cowgirls cruise past Stanton, into regional semis

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls won a close first set and then rolled in the next two for a 3-0 regional volleyball tournament win over Stanton Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-5 and 25-12.
It was the fourth meeting of the season with Sidney winning two of the previous three. It was the first sweep in any of the four and easily the most one-sided.
“Taking the first set was one of the important factors,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said on the win. “We were aggressive the whole night and didn’t give them a free ball over. The girls went up and hit and tried to place the ball.”
The win moves Sidney into a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal Monday, Oct. 25, at Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Sidney Cowgirls had a balanced attack offensively with junior setter Avery Dowling pushing up 30 assists. Dowling was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“That was pretty fun,” Dowling said on the match. “It’s fun to advance to the next level. We were ready to play this game. We kept our energy and our focus and kept slamming the ball down and keeping them out of system.”
Sidney led 4-1 to start the opening set, a lead that matched the biggest for either side in the set. Stanton came back to lead 8-6 and the teams went back and forth through most of the set. A 4-0 run gave Sidney a 19-16 lead and forced a Viqueen timeout. Stanton came back to even the set at 20, but Sidney scored four of the next five and then won the opener on a kill by Kaden Payne.
The Cowgirls scored the first six points of the second set and Stanton couldn’t recover for the remainder of the evening. From the start of the second set to when Sidney brought in a few substitutes late in the third set, the Cowgirls outscored the Viqueens 46-12. McClintock said her team never lost focus.
“Typically, we’ll start relaxing a bit and that’s when things start turning around,” McClintock said. “We stayed focused 100% and got contributions in the front row from everybody. We didn’t have the errors we typically have. The girls came out and kept playing aggressive.”
Aunika Hayes led the Sidney offense with 10 kills on just 15 swings. Payne added nine kills while Eve Brumbaugh finished with seven and Harley Spurlock six. Fallon Sheldon added two winners.
“We were constantly being aggressive,” McClintock said. “We didn’t free ball over and put them in a position where they had to free ball over to us.”
The Cowgirl defense was also strong with Emily Hutt leading the back row with 14 digs. Makenna Laumann added seven digs while Dowling had five and Brumbaugh four. Karlee Graham, Mia Foster, Sheldon and Payne all had two each.
“Defensively we just kept the ball alive,” McClintock said. “That’s what we preach all the time is just to make a play so someone else on your side can get to the ball.”
McClintock said serving was also strong for her team. The Cowgirls were 90% from the service line and only had two aces, but she said that’s where keeping Stanton out of system started and she spotlighted two of her juniors who don’t get as much time in the spotlight as some of their teammates.
“Karlee and Mia’s serves are so important,” McClintock said. “A lot of time when Mia is back there is when we make our big runs.”
Next up for the Cowgirls is a trip to Council Bluffs and a regional semifinal against eighth-ranked St. Albert, the top seed in the region. McClintock said it’s a winnable match for her team.
“We have to play like we played (Wednesday),” McClintock said. “Both teams can play up and both can play down. It should be a really good match. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
First serve from St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.