Cowgirls defeat Mount Ayr in regional opener

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls built an early lead and then used their defense and rebounding to bring home a 45-30 home win over Mount Ayr Thursday, Feb. 10, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 8 Tournament.

The Cowgirls improved to 14-8 on the season and advanced to a second round game Tuesday at fifth-ranked Exira-EHK.

Mount Ayr shot just 25% from the field for the game and ended its season with an 11-10 record. Cowgirl head coach Paige Landwehr said that side of the floor was a big reason for the win.

“We were pretty evenly matched teams,” Landwehr said on the first round matchup. “The difference (Thursday) was our defense and rebounding. Our girls played solid defense and didn’t give them a lot of second chances, which gave us some easy baskets in transitions.”

Avery Dowling and Chay Ward combined for seven made 3-pointers and 29 points to lead the Cowgirls to the win. Dowling added four rebounds while Ward finished with seven rebounds and three assists.

Dowling and Ward have been the leading scorers for the Cowgirls all season, but the athlete who makes the offense go is junior point guard Emily Hutt. She scored just two points in the win, which is right around her season average, but her contributions on both ends of the court – which included seven rebounds Thursday - gave her Standout Athlete honors for the game. She agreed that her team’s defensive effort was key.

“Earlier this week we struggled on defense,” Hutt said. “So we really wanted to come out and get to help side. We knew they would drive. We just needed to win our one-on-ones.”

Landwehr said Hutt has been a consistent leader for her team all season.

“I don’t think she gets enough credit for what she does in our offense,” Landwehr said. “She gets us going. She sees the floor well as a floor general for us. She’s a big part of our offense.”

Hutt said she enjoys being the “floor general.”

“I enjoy getting (my teammates) open and making sure they get the ball and make sure that we all know what to do,” Hutt said. “I’m not the best shooter out there, so it helps to get other people open and make sure everybody can do what they need to do.”

Dowling opened the game with a 3-pointer and then hit another one with 4:52 left in the first quarter to give Sidney the lead for good. Landwehr said those early triples from their top scorer were huge.

“It was a sigh of relief with those first two,” Landwehr said. “It settled everyone down, and then we got a lot of contributions from Aunika (Hayes) off the bench.”

Hayes saw several minutes because of foul trouble. Hutt picked up her second foul with 3:28 left in the first quarter and went to the bench until about the midway point of quarter two. Junior post Kaden Payne also sat parts of the second half after picking up her third and then fourth fouls.

Hayes has really come on of late with her rebounding and defense for Sidney, but came into the game with just 34 total points. She had six in the first half and added two more after halftime. She also contributed seven rebounds.

“There have been some games where Aunika hasn’t played a whole lot,” Landwehr said, “but she has stayed positive, continued to work and she made some big plays (Thursday).”

Sidney led 13-5 after the first quarter, but saw Mount Ayr draw within five early in the second, but Hayes was able to score her second basket to start a 6-0 run for the Cowgirls and they led 24-13 at halftime.

Dowling’s two second half triples supplied the scoring bookends of the third quarter, including a 25-footer just before the quarter buzzer to give Sidney a 36-22 lead.

Mount Ayr scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, but Ward splashed home a 3-pointer and Hayes scored her final points to make it 41-30 with 5:10 to go. Sidney slowed things down on the offensive side from there and didn’t allow the Raiderettes to score for the final 5:29 of the game.

The final stretch was one of four sections of the game where Mount Ayr didn’t score a point for at least four minutes. They had some looks inside, but Landwehr said her team stepped up and made plays.

“We have really harped on that teams are going to get inside, but we can’t bail them out and put them on the free throw line,” Landwehr said. “We have to play solid, straight-up defense and get to help side. They were fantastic (Thursday).”

Payne added five points and 12 rebounds for Sidney while Harley Spurlock finished with one point and seven boards.

Sidney advances to play number five Exira-EHK Tuesday. The Spartans are 20-1 with 17 wins by double digits this season.

“They are a great team,” Landwehr said. “My biggest message to the girls is all the pressure is on them. They are the state-ranked team and we’re just trying to come in and make some noise. I think we can compete with them if we play to the best of our abilities.”