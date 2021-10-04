Cowgirls defeat Stanton to win Corner Tournament

“I ran out of subs and had Harley (Spurlock) and Fallon (Sheldon) in the back row and couldn’t get my (defensive specialists) back out there. They had to fill in and stay in.”

McClintock ran out of subs because she went extremely deep on her bench, playing 12 athletes during the match, 11 of them played three sets or more. Freshman Addy Haning stepped into the front row for Eve Brumbaugh multiple times during the match and sophomore Lily Peters saw some front row time for Harley Spurlock in the third set.

“Addy came in and did a nice job,” McClintock said. “She was a little nervous at first, but settled in. Eve knows she has been struggling on offense. She has been getting it over, but not getting kills, so we made an adjustment. She’s doing her job defensively and that’s more important for me. She’s serving, taking people out of transition and playing good defense right now. Harley started struggling and I had to do something to get a little momentum back, so I brought in Lilly.”

The second set saw Sidney use a 9-2 run to go from down 9-8 to up 18-11.

“We didn’t have that much enthusiasm in that first set,” Payne said. “We brought that back after going so long in that first set.”