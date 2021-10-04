Cowgirls defeat Stanton to win Corner Tournament

MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.
Sidney’s run of five consecutive Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament titles ended last year, but the Cowgirls took the championship trophy back with a 3-1 win over Stanton Thursday, Sept. 30, in a match played at East Mills High School.
Game scores were 31-33, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-15.
Sidney junior Kaden Payne was named the match’s Most Impressive Athlete after leading the Cowgirls with 18 kills and a .333 hitting efficiency and she described winning the tournament as “awesome.”
“We have worked hard to do this all year,” Payne said, “and we have been back and forth with Stanton, so it’s nice.”
Head coach Amy McClintock said this is a pretty special achievement for this team.
“If you look at our offensive stats, we’re not really the best at hitting efficiency,” McClintock said. “We’re undersized, but this group has come a long way since the beginning of the season. This is one of the more special ones because we don’t have some of the kids that we have had in the past.”
The Cowgirls earned the win after fighting off a marathon first set that saw Stanton finally win the set on its seventh set point. McClintock said losing that set didn’t worry her because of how many athletes she was playing.
“I ran out of subs and had Harley (Spurlock) and Fallon (Sheldon) in the back row and couldn’t get my (defensive specialists) back out there. They had to fill in and stay in.”
McClintock ran out of subs because she went extremely deep on her bench, playing 12 athletes during the match, 11 of them played three sets or more. Freshman Addy Haning stepped into the front row for Eve Brumbaugh multiple times during the match and sophomore Lily Peters saw some front row time for Harley Spurlock in the third set.
“Addy came in and did a nice job,” McClintock said. “She was a little nervous at first, but settled in. Eve knows she has been struggling on offense. She has been getting it over, but not getting kills, so we made an adjustment. She’s doing her job defensively and that’s more important for me. She’s serving, taking people out of transition and playing good defense right now. Harley started struggling and I had to do something to get a little momentum back, so I brought in Lilly.”
The second set saw Sidney use a 9-2 run to go from down 9-8 to up 18-11.
“We didn’t have that much enthusiasm in that first set,” Payne said. “We brought that back after going so long in that first set.”
The Cowgirls were able to coast in from there and even the match at one set each.
Stanton jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set and led 10-4 before watching the Cowgirls go on a 15-2 spurt to take control. Karlee Graham was at the service line for the final eight points of the run and served a pair of aces.
Sidney never had a huge run in the fourth set, but took the lead for good on a Spurlock kill at 5-4 and gradually pulled away from there to celebrate the conference tournament title.
Payne led the Cowgirls with 18 kills, just two nights after putting 21 winners away in three sets against East Mills. When asked about her accomplishments over the past two matches, she praised her teammates.
“Our defense has been amazing,” Payne said, “and Avery is getting me sets around the block.”
Sheldon also had a huge night offensively with 13 kills while hitting .345. Aunika Hayes put away seven winners and Spurlock finished with six. Dowling and Brumbaugh finished with four kills each while Haning put three away. Dowling finished the match with 48 assists.
Emily Hutt led the back row with 18 digs and also served three aces while Brumbaugh added 13 digs. Hayes finished with 11 digs and Dowling was also in double digits with 10. Makenna Laumann and Mia Foster dug up five balls each while Graham had four to go with four aces. Sheldon had two digs.
The Cowgirls improved to 18-13 with the win and McClintock said she’s playing a lot of athletes who are figuring things out and coming together nicely.
“They are starting to play with confidence,” McClintock said. “Sometimes our practices are a little lax, but there are also times they are really going after each other. They all know at any time I may have to sub someone in. They see that and are supportive of one another. Coming back (Thursday) and getting a championship is huge for this group and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
The Cowgirls have just two regular season matches and a Saturday tournament left on the regular season schedule. The regular season matches are at Fremont-Mills Tuesday and at home against Griswold the following Tuesday. If the Cowgirls win both of those, they will be outright regular season conference champions.
Stanton fell to 16-5 on the season.