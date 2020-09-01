The Sidney Cowgirls won just one set in finishing 0-3 on Saturday, Aug. 29, in a quad played at Glenwood High School.
The Cowgirls were originally scheduled to play in the Harlan Tournament Saturday, but the tournament was split into two four-team quads with Glenwood hosting one of them.
Sidney lost 25-18, 25-11 to Underwood to open the day. The Cowgirls then fell 25-14, 25-9 to Glenwood before dropping a 20-25, 25-19, 15-12 decision to Tri-Center to end the day without a win.
The losses ended Sidney’s first week of the season with a 1-4 overall record.
Kaden Payne led the Cowgirl attack in the opening loss to Underwood with four kills. Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock and Paige Smith added two kills each.
Faith Brumbaugh dished out five assists. Keeley Mount added four and Avery Dowling finished with two.
Makenna Laumann and Emily Hutt led the back row with five digs each. Smith and Eve Brumbaugh finished with three each while Alyson Barker and Lily Johnson both had two.
Spurlock led the offense against Glenwood, finishing with four kills. Smith, Payne and Eve Brumbaugh added three each.
Mount’s seven assists were most on the team, followed by four from Faith Brumbaugh.
Hutt led the defense with eight digs. Smith added five, Johnson three and Mount two.
Spurlock and Smith put away five winners each to lead the Cowgirls against Tri-Center. Payne added four kills while Eve Brumbaugh and Sheldon both finished with two.
Mount finished with a team-best 11 assists. Faith Brumbaugh added three.
Smith paced the back line with 15 digs. Mount and Hutt added nine while Laumann finished with eight. Faith Brumbaugh added four and Johnson had two.
The Cowgirls ended the day at 89 percent from the service line with Smith and Mount leading the team with two aces each.
Sidney travels to Johnson-Brock (Neb.), Tuesday, Sept. 1, before the home and conference opener, Thursday, Sept. 3, against Stanton.
