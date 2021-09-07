Cowgirls fall in final, Fillies win twice at Clarinda Tournament

Jenna Burdorf led the Fillies with seven kills, one more than Hodges. Athen set up 10 assists with Parker adding nine.

Finlay led the back row with 11 digs. Hodges had four of the five Shenandoah aces.

Shenandoah’s loss to Tri-Center in the semifinals was the second time the Trojans defeated the Fillies during the tournament. Tri-Center beat Shenandoah 21-13, 21-7 in pool play.

Burdorf and Genivive Jones led the offense with two kills each while Parker set up four assists.

Finlay had four digs in the match with Green adding three.

Shenandoah’s other pool play match was a 21-12, 21-13 loss to Sidney.

Hodges led the offense with five kills while Athen set up nine assists.

Green ended with six digs and three blocks. Hodges and Black finished with five digs each.

Dowling led the Sidney offense with seven kills while also contributing 13 assists. Hayes and Payne finished with five kills each.

Hayes’ six digs led the back row.

Sidney also lost 21-18, 21-18 to Tri-Center in pool play.