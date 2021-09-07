Cowgirls fall in final, Fillies win twice at Clarinda Tournament

Sidney finished second, Clarinda third and Shenandoah fourth at the Clarinda volleyball tournament Saturday, Aug. 4.
The Cowgirls won three of their five matches, with both losses coming against champion Tri-Center.
Clarinda was 4-1 on the day while Shenandoah finished 2-4.
Sidney lost to Tri-Center in the final 25-22 and 25-19.
Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne led the offense with five kills each while Avery Dowling set up 14 assists.
Emily Hutt ended the day with 11 digs. Eve Brumbaugh finished with six digs, Dowling had five and Aunika Hayes and Makenna Laumann both had four.
The Cowgirls advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Clarinda. Game scores were 25-13, 23-25 and 15-7.
Payne led the Sidney offense with 10 kills while Hayes and Sheldon finished with five each. Dowling ended with 26 assists.
Hutt led the Cowgirl back line with 13 digs. Mia Foster added seven while Laumann, Brumbaugh and Dowling contributed five each.
Paige Millikan led the Cardinals with five kills in the loss to Sidney. Avery Walter, Chloe Strait and Taylor Cole added four kills with Emmy Allbaugh setting up the offense with 17 assists.
Presley Jobe had an exceptional match on the back row with 23 digs. Allbaugh added 10.
The loss dropped Clarinda into the consolation bracket, where the Cardinals beat Nodaway Valley 25-13, 25-23.
Walter led the Cardinal offense with five kills while Cole finished with four and Strait and Millikan had three each. Allbaugh ended with 12 assists.
Jobe led the back row with eight digs and Allbaugh had three aces.
Clarinda then beat Shenandoah for third place 25-19 and 25-15.
Strait’s eight kills led the Cardinals while Millikan added seven. Allbaugh ended with 14 assists.
Jobe again led the back row with nine digs.
Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah with nine kills with Peyton Athen setting up the offense with eight assists.
Macey Finlay led the back line with six digs and the Fillies didn’t miss a serve in the match
Clarinda opened the tournament with pool play wins over Nodaway Valley and West Central Valley.
The Cardinals beat Nodaway Valley 21-12 and 21-10.
Cole and Walter led the Cardinals with six kills each with Millikan contributing four. Allbaugh set up the offense with 14 assists and paced the defense with 11 digs.
Cole added nine digs while Jobe finished with eight and Meier seven. Walter finished with four ace serves.
The Cardinals beat West Central Valley 21-7 and 21-11 to win their pool.
Cole led the offense with four kills while Walter contributed three. Allbaugh put up eight assists.
Jobe reached double digit digs with 10.
The Cardinals missed just one serve and finished with 10 aces, five coming from Jobe and three from Allbaugh.
The Fillies fell to Tri-Center 25-13 and 25-21 in the other semifinal.
Hodges finished with seven kills while Athen set up 10 assists.
Finlay again led the back line with seven digs. Athen and Brooklen Black contributed four digs each.
Shenandoah advanced to the semifinal with a 25-19, 25-21 win over Nodaway Valley.
Hodges and Kate Lantz led Shenandoah’s offense with five kills each while Aliyah Parker’s nine assists were one better than Athen for the team lead.
Lynnae Green finished with 10 digs while Hodges added eight.
Parker added three aces.
Shenandoah’s other win of the day was a 25-17, 25-17 victory over West Central Valley to advance to the third-place match.
Jenna Burdorf led the Fillies with seven kills, one more than Hodges. Athen set up 10 assists with Parker adding nine.
Finlay led the back row with 11 digs. Hodges had four of the five Shenandoah aces.
Shenandoah’s loss to Tri-Center in the semifinals was the second time the Trojans defeated the Fillies during the tournament. Tri-Center beat Shenandoah 21-13, 21-7 in pool play.
Burdorf and Genivive Jones led the offense with two kills each while Parker set up four assists.
Finlay had four digs in the match with Green adding three.
Shenandoah’s other pool play match was a 21-12, 21-13 loss to Sidney.
Hodges led the offense with five kills while Athen set up nine assists.
Green ended with six digs and three blocks. Hodges and Black finished with five digs each.
Dowling led the Sidney offense with seven kills while also contributing 13 assists. Hayes and Payne finished with five kills each.
Hayes’ six digs led the back row.
Sidney also lost 21-18, 21-18 to Tri-Center in pool play.
Payne led the Cowgirls in that match with six kills while Dowling set up 15 assists.
Dowling and Hutt led the back line with seven digs each.
Sidney opened bracket play with a 25-10, 25-17 win over West Central Valley.
Payne’s six kills led the front row with Brumbaugh added five and Spurlock four. Dowling set up 12 assists.
Hutt ended with 10 digs while Brumbaugh finished with six.
Six Cowgirls combined to finish with 10 aces.