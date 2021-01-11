Cowgirls fall in OT for first Corner loss

The Sidney Cowboys played their first game in 24 days and struggled offensively in a 35-29 loss at East Mills Friday, Jan. 8.

Neither of the two remaining unbeatens in Corner Conference play did well offensively, with both teams shooting an identical 24% from the field. Sidney made four more 3-pointers than East Mills did, but the Wolverines were 12-18 from the free throw line to Sidney’s 2-11.

Garett Phillips scored 12 points, all from outside the 3-point line, to lead the Cowboys. He added six rebounds as the Cowboys fell to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Nik Peters played well, especially in the second half, for the Cowboys. He finished with seven points and three rebounds.

Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson scored just four points on 18 field goal attempts. He secured four rebounds and blocked four shots.

Taylor McFail, Cole Stenzel and Conner Behrends scored two points each for Sidney. Behrends pulled down 10 rebounds while Stenzel ended with four.

Matthew Benedict added three rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys.

Mason Crouse scored 20 of East Mills’ 35 points, pushing the Wolverines to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.

The Cowboys have a tough week upcoming with a home game against Stanton Tuesday, followed by non-conference contests with Clarinda and Nebraska City Lourdes.