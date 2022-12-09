Cowgirls fall to Irish

The Sidney Cowgirls struggled in the third quarter in a 51-36 loss at Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sacred Heart’s lead was 23-18 at halftime and the Irish extended their lead with a 20-6 third quarter, dropping the Cowgirls to 1-3 on the season.

Avery Dowling connected on three 3-point shots and led Sidney with 12 points. She added six rebounds. Aunika Hayes also had a big night for the Cowgirls with seven points and 11 rebounds.

Ava Osborn added five points and seven rebounds, while Emily Hutt, Kaden Payne and Macey Graham scored four points each for Sidney, with Payne also recording five rebounds, five blocks and three assists and Hutt supplying four assists.

Sidney hits the road again Friday against Griswold.