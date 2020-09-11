Cowgirls fall to Sacred Heart

The Sidney Cowgirls forced a fourth set after falling behind 2-0, but suffered a 3-1 loss to Falls City Sacred Heart, Thursday, Sept. 10.
In one of their few home matches scheduled for the season, the Cowgirls fell 25-20 and 25-18 in the first two sets against the Irish before rebounding for a 25-21 triumph in the third set. Sacred Heart rolled in the fourth, however, 25-7 to complete the victory.
There were four Cowgirls who finished the night with 20 or more attack attempts and it was Harley Spurlock leading the offensive effort with 10 kills.
Eve Brumbaugh added nine winners while Kaden Payne finished with eight. Avery Dowling ended with four kills and Alyson Barker had three. Dowling set up the offense with 25 assists.
Emily Hutt led the Cowgirl back line with 19 digs. Dowling and Makenna Laumann added 13 each while Lily Johnson contributed 10. Madison Kingery, Aunika Hayes and Brumbaugh finished with three each while Payne had two.
Payne’s five blocks led the Cowgirls with Brumbaugh and Barker adding two each.
Sidney was 91 percent from the service line with Hutt serving four aces.
Sidney fell to 7-7 overall with the loss ahead of a Corner Conference match at East Mills, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
