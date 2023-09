The Sidney Cowgirls won a couple close sets to start the match and earned a 3-0 home win over East Mills Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Stats weren’t immediately available from the match, which was Sidney’s eighth consecutive match win.

The Cowgirls improved to 9-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Corner Conference and handed the Wolverines their first conference loss. Sidney doesn’t play again until Thursday, Sept. 21, at home against Hamburg.