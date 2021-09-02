 Skip to main content
Cowgirls leave Nebraska with sweep
Sidney Volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Sidney volleyball team. Front row, from left: Madison Kingery, Harley Spurlock and Makenna Laumann. Second row, from left: Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster, Avery Dowling, Emily Hutt, Karlee Graham, Lilly Peters and Keeley Mount. Third row, from left: Ava Osborn, Kylee Foster, Kandra Laumann, Grace MacDonald and Virginia Lytle. Back row, from left: Addy Haning, Aunika Hayes, Kaden Payne, Eve Brumbaugh, Macey Graham and Marley Shull.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls won a couple close sets to start the match and that led the way to a 3-0 volleyball sweep at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The match was initially set to be played in Sidney, but was moved to Johnson because of construction at Sidney High School.

The Cowgirls hit .243 for the match in improving to 6-5 on the season and dropping the Eagles to 1-2.

Sidney won the first set 25-22, and pulled off a 27-25 win in set two before rolling 25-12 in the third set to secure the win.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with 12 kills while Eve Brumbaugh added 10. Fallon Sheldon finished with seven kills. Aunika Hayes and Harley Spurlock had five each and Avery Dowling put three away. Dowling set up 31 assists while Hayes added three.

Emily Hutt led the defense with six digs while Sheldon put up three blocks.

Sidney travels to Stanton Thursday for a big early season match in the Corner Conference before taking part in the Clarinda Tournament Saturday.

