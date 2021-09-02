Cowgirls leave Nebraska with sweep

The Sidney Cowgirls won a couple close sets to start the match and that led the way to a 3-0 volleyball sweep at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The match was initially set to be played in Sidney, but was moved to Johnson because of construction at Sidney High School.

The Cowgirls hit .243 for the match in improving to 6-5 on the season and dropping the Eagles to 1-2.

Sidney won the first set 25-22, and pulled off a 27-25 win in set two before rolling 25-12 in the third set to secure the win.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with 12 kills while Eve Brumbaugh added 10. Fallon Sheldon finished with seven kills. Aunika Hayes and Harley Spurlock had five each and Avery Dowling put three away. Dowling set up 31 assists while Hayes added three.

Emily Hutt led the defense with six digs while Sheldon put up three blocks.

Sidney travels to Stanton Thursday for a big early season match in the Corner Conference before taking part in the Clarinda Tournament Saturday.