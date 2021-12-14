Cowgirls lock down Tigers for Corner win

SIDNEY – Chay Ward scored 17 points in her second game back in the lineup and the Sidney defense held Griswold to two second half points in a 61-14 win Friday, Dec. 10, in Corner Conference play.

Cowgirl senior Makenna Laumann led the defensive performance and was named the evening’s Standout Athlete.

“I know I have to stay down and stay on my toes to stay in front of the girl,” Laumann said about her defense, “and I know in our trap drills I count on my teammates to stay in the trap with me so it will be even harder for them to get through.”

Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said Laumann had a big game.

“Makenna is a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” Landwehr said. “Defensively, she is the catalyst and where she goes, we all go. Her man-to-man defense is fantastic and she has put in the work to get there.”

Griswold’s only lead came on an Abby Tye layup 26 seconds into the game and Landwehr called an early timeout.

“We really have harped defensively that we needed to get better than our first few games,” Landwehr said, “and our energy to start the game was horrible. That’s why I called our first timeout and that’s all we talked about was that our defense has to get better and they responded to the challenge.”

The Cowgirls scored the game’s next 16 points out of that timeout and led 16-7 after the first quarter.

Ward had a personal 7-0 run in the second quarter. She missed the first three games of the season because of an illness, but looked strong Friday scoring 17 points off the bench on 7-11 shooting.

“Having Chay back is huge,” Landwehr said. “She gives us a second legitimate scorer and takes some pressure off of Avery (Dowling) and also the other girls where they can just do their role instead of being forced to do something that may not be comfortable with.”

The Cowgirls led 31-12 at halftime and then outscored the Tigers 30-2 in the second half with Griswold’s only basket coming on a Maddy Main layup with 5:15 to play.

Landwehr was happy with how her team played hard all game.

“We have continued to talk about playing from start to finish,” Landwehr said. “We have to be able to start the games and go all the way to the finish and the girls really responded to that.”

Ward added four steals to her 17 points, matching Macey Graham for most on the team.

Dowling put up 13 points to go with four rebounds while Harley Spurlock and Emily Hutt were both nearly in double figures with nine points each. Both had four rebounds with Hutt adding seven assists.

Kaden Payne scored four points and also pulled down nine rebounds and three steals for the Cowgirls. Lilly Peters added three points.

Laumann finished with two points and added four assists, three steals and three rebounds. Graham and McKet Maher scored two points each. Aunika Hayes contributed seven rebounds.

McKenna Wiechman scored eight points to lead the Tigers, who fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Corner Conference.

The Cowgirls improved to 2-3 with the win, 1-1 in the conference. Laumann said they just need to keep playing like they did Friday.

“We just keep going how we’re going and keep improving,” Laumann said, “and keep pushing the ball.”

The Cowgirls end the 2021 portion of the season with conference road tests against Fremont-Mills Tuesday and Essex Friday.